ST. LOUIS — Saint Louis University Softball earned a verbal commitment over the weekend from a Columbia, Missouri standout.

Rock Bridge rising senior Anna Christ says she will join the Billikens after her senior year.

I am excited to announce my commitment to Saint Louis University! Blessed to have the opportunity! Go Bills 💙🤍 @SLUSoftball @CoachConnoyer @selectfastpitch @softball_rb pic.twitter.com/mu8W0llL8z — Anna Christ (@anna_christ_) June 20, 2022

Christ had a superb junior season as a pitcher and an outfielder for Rock Bridge. She hit a team-leading .479 with nine home runs. At the circle, she dominated opponents with a 1.68 ERA and 96 strikeouts. For her performance in 2021, Anna earned All-State, region, district, and conference honors.