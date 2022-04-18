ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis University Men’s Basketball all-time assist leader Yuri Collins announced he will enter the transfer portal.

The announcement, accompanied by a message to his coaches, teammates and community, was posted on his Twitter page.

yuri collins to enter transfer portal

“I would like to thank my teammates, coaches and Saint Louis University for allowing me to be apart of their family,” Collins said in the statement. “My three years at SLU will be unforgettable and has taught me valuable lessons both on and off the court.”

Collins averaged 11.1 points per game and 7.9 assists per game during the 2021-2022 season that saw the Billikens lose to the Davidson Wildcats in the Atlantic 10 tournament semi-final.

Collins 554 career assists is the most in program history.