SLU standouts Jordan Goodwin, Hasahn French to explore NBA draft

ST. LOUIS, MO- Two key pieces in Travis Ford’s plans for the 2020-2021 Saint Louis University Billikens announced their intentions to test the NBA draft waters this spring, leaving open the potential to return for their senior seasons.

Guard Jordan Goodwin and Forward Hasahn French announced their decisions in a pair of social media posts Tuesday.

“I am very proud of Hasahn and Jordan and fully support their decision,” SLU head coach Travis Ford said in a team statement.”Since the moment I started recruiting them, I knew it was their dream to play in the NBA. They have worked extremely hard in their three years to get to this point, and they are now rewarded with a great opportunity to see where they stand. They remain great leaders of Team Blue, and we will continue to aid and support them in every step throughout this process.”

It has become commonplace in recent years for underclassmen to declare for the draft, participate in pre-draft workouts where they see how their games stack up against the competition and to get feedback from NBA front offices.

That process is complicated this year by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic which has stopped the sports world in its tracks. It is unclear how or if those workouts would take place for players seeking evaluation.

The official NBA Draft combine is tentatively scheduled for May 19-24. Players looking to return to college have until early June to withdraw from the draft, which is also still scheduled for June 25, 2020.

It should be noted that the current NBA season, paused since mid-March due to the pandemic, may not be back in action by the time the draft comes around.

The NFL recently announced that its draft would still take place in late April, but without the typical fanfare which accompanies it.

Goodwin earned first-team all-conference honors, averaging 15.5 ppg. The pair tied for the Atlantic 10 lead in rebounding this past season, with 10.4 per game.