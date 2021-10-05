SLU Volleyball at #1 on NCAA stat list with help from pair of Cor Jesu alums

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis University’s volleyball team is leading the NCAA in service aces.

The women have 132 service aces as of October 5. Robert Morris is tied for the head position with SLU, and Towson is third in this category with 127.

SLU is also 11th in the NCAA in aces per set with 2.03. They lead the Atlantic 10 in this stat and it is also the most SLU has averaged since 1995.

SLU sophomore and Cor Jesu alum Emily Henken leads the Billikens with 30 service aces. She is also tied with eight other athletes for the 9th spot in NCAA service aces.

Another SLU sophomore and Cor Jesu alum Jillian Mattingly is second in service aces for the Billikens with 24. This puts her at third in the A-10.

The top 5 on the team are as follows:

Emily Henken – 30 Jillian Mattingly – 24 Maya Taylor – 19 Carlie Rodgers – 19 Kate Aupperle – 13

The Billikens are 11-6 overall this season and are 4-0 in the A-10.

The women are back in action on Friday when they play Duquesne in Pittsburgh. Fans can watch on ESPN+.