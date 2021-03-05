SLU wins rematch against UMass, advances to A10 semifinal

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Javonte Perkins had 25 points as Saint Louis topped UMass 86-72 in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament. Saint Louis advances to face top-seeded St. Bonaventure on Saturday.
Jordan Goodwin had 18 points and 14 rebounds for Saint Louis. Yuri Collins added 17 points with five assists, and Perkins hit 11 of 13 free throws in the win, the Billiken squad’s second over the UMass in less than a week after a win Monday.
Tre Mitchell scored 30 points for the Minutemen. Javohn Garcia added 11 points.
The Billikens may need to win the tournament to guarantee a spot in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Up next is a Saturday evening tilt against St. Bonaventure at 5pm Central.