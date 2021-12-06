SLU Women’s Basketball beat SEMO and UT Martin over the weekend

MARTIN, Tenn. – Saint Louis University Women’s Basketball beat UT Martin Sunday afternoon 59-54.

SLU is now on a two-game win streak after a successful weekend. The Billikens beat SEMO 83-54 on Friday.

UT Martin is now on a three-game losing streak.

SLU had a big second half in Sunday’s game. The women scored 18 points in the third and fourth quarters. They also had six 3-pointers in the second half. Senior Ciaja Harbison scored 11 of her team-best 14 points in the second half.

UT Martin was held to 0 until 6:21 into the game, but they were tied 23-23 at halftime.

The Billikens play SIUE Thursday in Edwardsville at 7 p.m.