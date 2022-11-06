ST. LOUIS — Make it a five-peat for the SLU women’s soccer team.

The No. 10 Billikens trounced Dayton 4-0 in the Atlantic 10 Championship Final Sunday. The victory stretches the program-record winning streak to 18 games. SLU also has school records in wins in a season (20) and shutouts (15).

Hannah Larson got the Billikens on the board nearly 20 minutes in with her fifth goal. It was 2-0 at halftime after Emily Gaebe netted her ninth goal this campaign. SLU scored twice in the second half as well. Hannah Friedrich and Caroline Kelly provided the offense after halftime.

Junior defender Lyndsey Heckel was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. She was joined on the All-Tournament team by six other teammates, including Kelly and Larson.

Saint Louis claims the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament with the victory. The Billikens find out their opening-round opponent Monday at 3:00 p.m.