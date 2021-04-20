SLU Women’s Soccer earns first-round bye in NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis University Women’s Soccer has a first-round bye in the NCAA tournament.

The Billikens are the no. 15 seed in the tournament and will play the winner of Washington and Liberty on Friday, April 30.

Washington and Liberty square off on Tuesday, April 27.

The NCAA tournament usually has 64 teams, but this year’s tournament has been reduced to 48. The top 16 seeds are placed into the second round. The tournament will be played at multiple locations in North Carolina. The Billiken’s game will be played in Matthews, which is a suburb of Charlotte.

The women are on a 10-game winning streak as they come off their third consecutive Atlantic 10 Conference championship. The women beat Davidson 2-1 at home on Saturday. They are the first team in Atlantic 1- women’s soccer history to be crowned the champions in both the regular-season and conference tournament in three consecutive seasons.

The Billikens are the only Atlantic 10 team in the tournament.

Assuming SLU beats Washington/Liberty and North Carolina beats Denver/Loyola Chicago, they will face the Tar Hells in the Sweet 16.

SLU has never played Washington or Liberty.