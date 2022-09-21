History for the SLU women’s soccer program. It’s the first time ever the Billiken women are a consensus top 10 ranked team in all major women’s soccer polls. The Billikens women have a 9-1 record so far this season, including a current seven game win streak. Head coach Katie Shields group hopes to keep that winning streak going when they host Loyola-Chicago on Thursday night.

