History for the SLU women’s soccer program. It’s the first time ever the Billiken women are a consensus top 10 ranked team in all major women’s soccer polls. The Billikens women have a 9-1 record so far this season, including a current seven game win streak. Head coach Katie Shields group hopes to keep that winning streak going when they host Loyola-Chicago on Thursday night.
SLU Women’s soccer ranked in top 10 in NCAA polls
by: Kevin Ryans, Dave Jobe
Posted:
Updated:
Inspection results at Homer G. Phillips
September 28 2022 06:35 am