The women’s soccer team at Saint Louis University continues their historic season by racking up their 14th straight win, tying a school record on Thursday night at Hermann Stadium on the SLU campus. They beat VCU 1-0 to clinch the Atlantic 10 conference title for the fourth time in the last five years.

Caroline Kelly’s goal in the 66th minute was the only score of the game. Billikens goalie Emily Puricelli made three saves to earn her ninth shutout of the season. The win raises he Billikens season record to 16-1.