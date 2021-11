FERGUSON, Mo. – “You’re going to have to talk to a manager. I’m going to have to escalate it. I’m so sick of that word ‘escalation,’ because that’s all they keep telling me is ‘escalation.’ I’m tired of hearing ‘escalation!’ I want some results!” said landlord Shantai Wadley.

In July, Wadley was approved for more than $8,500 in federal eviction aid through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. When summer turned to fall and the money hadn’t dropped, she worried St. Louis County dropped the ball.