SLU’s Goodwin and French get more time to explore NBA draft status

ST. LOUIS – The NCAA on Wednesday announced an indefinite extension to the original deadline set for college basketball players who had declared for the 2020 NBA Draft to withdraw and return to school, as draft prospects and the NBA continue to handle the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Players had previously had until June 3 to make that decision, but with NBA facilities still largely closed and the Draft Combine also postponed, prospects have had little ability to get an evaluation from team executives to inform their own decisions.

A pair of Saint Louis University Billikens, guard Jordan Goodwin and forward Hasahn French, declared their eligibility for the draft but have preserved their ability to get draft feedback and return to college next season. They were widely expected by observers to return to a Billiken squad that seems primed for a deep run next season.

Missouri’s Jeremiah Tilmon, Xavier Pinson and Mitchell Smith, along with Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu have also declared for the draft but have not signed with an agent.

“This modification is being made with the health and well-being of our student-athletes in mind, along with their ability to make the most informed decisions during this uncertain time, and is based on the recent announcement by the NBA to postpone the 2020 NBA Draft Combine. Out of respect to the NBA’s process, the decision on a new withdrawal date will be made once the league has determined a timeline for the 2020 pre-draft process,” Dan Gavitt, the NCAA’s VP of basketball said in a statement Wednesday.

The draft itself is still technically scheduled for June 25, but the NBA is also still grappling with making a decision on returning to play to finish the interrupted 2019-2020 campaign.