Saint Louis University celebrating a major construction milestone on Monday for the new O’Loughlin Family Champions Center. The final beam was raised and put on top of the structure on Monday. Student athletes and members of the construction crew signed the beam before it was raised into position. The new O’Loughlin Center is cset to house academic advisors, as well as areas for student athletes to improves their performance, nutrition and wellness. SLU hopes the new center will be a good recruiting tool for prospective student athletes.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction