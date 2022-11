ST. LOUIS – The 2022 World Cup is here and St. Louis is well represented.

Since five athletes from the bi-state area competed for the U.S. in the 1950 World Cup, famously defeating England in the process, soccer fans have associated the town with the game’s history.

The reality is that relationship between St. Louis and soccer goes back much further.

Daniel Esteve, with the help of soccer historian Dave Lange, recount a history of St. Louis and Soccer over a 100 years in the making.