ST. LOUIS — Major League Soccer (MLS) will make its debut in St. Louis next year, but the first game ever played inside CITYPARK took place on Wednesday night.

The match was an exhibition between CITY2 and Bayer Leverkusen out of Germany. A first chance for soccer fans to check out the 22,500 seat facility. FOX 2’s Martin Kilcoyne and Daniel Esteve were both there for the historic night.