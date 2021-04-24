Soccer fans protest after Stan Kroenke considers moving team to another league

LONDON – Rams owner Stan Kroenke is as well liked in London as he is in St. Louis. Protesters have been taking to the streets for the past two days. Kroenke considered pulling his Arsenal Football Club in England out of their league and joining a new soccer super league in Europe. Fans had called that decision “disgraceful.”

It appears Kroenke has already changed his mind.

“Stan Kroenke is in Arsenal for self-interest. He’s an investor, a franchise holder. He took over the club, he’s been involved more than ten years. At the time he made a commitment to the takeover panel that he would consult with arsenal fans, meet with arsenal fans. Not one meeting in ten years. It’s disgraceful. He’s not fit to be the owner of a great institution like arsenal football club,” said Tim Payton.

The trust spokesman went on to say those working at the Arsenal office now feel “shamed” by Kroenke’s actions.