Soccer goalie/nurse gets special mask

The St. Louis soccer pipeline is strong. That includes a goalie for the Chicago Fire of the MLS, Connor Sparrow, who is also a Vianney graduate. Sparrow has also played professionally in Utah and Nashville. He and along with his sister, are both registered nurses. The two were perfect recipients of some new protective masks to ward off Covid-19. The masks were donated by the U.S. men’s national soccer team. The masks were made from jerseys of U.S. national players, who previously played for the Chicago Fire. The masks are truly special to Sparrow.