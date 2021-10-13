Some St. Louis Cardinal minor league affiliates teaming up with Marvel Entertainment

https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=minor%20league%20baseball

Fans in nearly 100 minor league markets around the country may want to bring their Infinity Gauntlet along with their baseball gloves to games starting next year, thanks to a partnership announced Wednesday between Minor League Baseball and Marvel Entertainment.

“In each of the three years of the partnership, all 96 participating MiLB teams will host at least one Marvel Super Hero™ themed game as part of the “Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond” campaign, where teams will wear special edition Marvel Super Hero-branded jerseys on field during the game with other Marvel-themed activities and promotions taking place throughout the game,” the parties announced in a news release.

“Origin stories are just as common throughout minor league baseball as they are within the pages of Marvel’s legendary comic books. We all know the story of how Tony Stark became Iron Man, just as baseball fans know that before Mookie Betts, Fernando Tatis, Jr. and Mike Trout were Major League All-Stars, they were Major League prospects preparing for their hero moments in baseball-loving minor league communities,” Kurt Hunzeker, Major League Baseball’s Vice President of Minor League Business Operations said at an unveiling of the partnership in Chicago. Hunzeker is the former president of the St. Louis BattleHawks XFL franchise.

A number of St. Louis Cardinal affiliates are on board for the partnership, including the Memphis Redbirds, Springfield Cardinals and St. Lucie Mets.

“Over the past few years, we have seen the fans of Minor League Baseball truly embrace Marvel-themed games, so having a nearly league-wide partnership will allow us to take creativity and storytelling to the next level,” Mike Pasciullo, Marvel Entertainment’s Vice President, Product Development and Marketing – Brand, Franchise & Sports said in a news release. “And it wouldn’t be Marvel if we did not have a few major surprises to unveil along the way!”