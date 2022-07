Nationals slugger Juan Soto powered his way by Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez 19-18 in the final round of the 2022 Homerun Derby on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Soto becomes the second youngest Homerun Derby champion at 23 years old.

The Cardinals Albert Pujols, the 42 year old veteran in the competition made it to the semi-finals. Pujols beat the Phillies Kyle Schwarber in a first round swing off 20-19, before falling to Soto in the semi-finals 16 to 15.