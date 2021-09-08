‘Special moment any time I step into this stadium’; Albert Pujols relishes return to St. Louis

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Albert Pujols tips his tap to cheering fans as he steps up to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS–In his second series back in St. Louis as an opposing player, Albert Pujols did the same thing he did in his first…he hit a home run.

Well, Albert has always liked hitting at Busch… pic.twitter.com/YDABYQqj4O — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 7, 2021

"It's always a special moment any time I step into this stadium." @PujolsFive talks post-game with @kirsten_watson about his 1st inning homer. pic.twitter.com/BMzWBdSShP — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 8, 2021

As has been well-documented, Pujols has excelled with the Dodgers following an unceremonious exit from the Los Angeles Angels earlier this year thanks to focusing on his ability to still drill left-handed pitching.

Despite that trend, Pujols will start Wednesday night at first base against former teammate Adam Wainwright, a right-handed pitcher. Wainwright confirmed Tuesday night that he plans to pitch again in 2022.

With Pujols now just 21 home runs shy of 700 on his career after last night’s blast off J.A. Happ, a return somewhere in 2022 seems likely, with the big question still being….where?