Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia throws the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Houston Dynamo Saturday, May 29, 2021, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — During an off week before preparing to play in the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs, Sporting Kansas City goalkeeper Tim Melia was able to welcome his newborn daughter into the world.

Welcome to the Sporting family, baby Lylan!



Congrats to Tim and Kristen for welcoming a new little to the team! #SportingKC pic.twitter.com/uHiMJSZy6W — x – Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) November 11, 2021

Melia’s wife, Kristen, gave birth to Lylan, joining Rowan and Fynn on the Melia family roster.

Sporting KC’s newest fan will be able to cheer on her dad with her siblings as the team hosts the Vancouver Whitecaps at Children’s Mercy Park on Nov. 20.