Sports Final interview: Kevin Harlan

Kevin Harlan is a 2-time National Sportscaster of the Year for his work on TNT and CBS calling football and basketball. Early in his career he called Mizzou basketball and football games, which is a mild upset being a Kansas grad.
Kevin grew up in St. Louis and would hang out at Busch Stadium because his dad Bob Harlan was the Cardinals public relations director. He then moved to Green Bay when his dad took a job with the Packers. Bob Harlan would later become President of the Green Bay Packers.
Kevin talks with FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne about his career, his chance to join Jack Buck in the Cardinals broadcast booth, and some of his legendary calls when fans run on the field.