Sports world mourns death of NFL coach, broadcaster John Madden

Broadcaster and former Oakland Raiders coach John Madden poses with his bust after enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday, Aug. 5, 2006, in Canton, Ohio.(AP Photo/Mark Duncan, File)

(AP) — John Madden has died at the age of 85. The Hall of Fame NFL coach became the league’s most revered broadcaster during a television career that lasted nearly 40 years.

Reaction quickly poured in from current and former NFL players, colleagues, and big names from the world of sports and entertainment. Here are the heartfelt messages shared on social media.

“In the 150+ years football’s been around, no one has had a bigger impact on the game than John Madden. I’m going to really miss him and our Wednesday HOF calls. Rest in peace, John.” — Fellow Hall of Famer and former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt. In the 150+ years football’s been around, no one has had a bigger impact on the game than John Madden. I’m going to really miss him and our Wednesday HOF calls. Rest in peace, John. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) December 29, 2021

“Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.” — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. A statement on the great John Madden from @nflcommish. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HwUm8eT8rr — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2021

“I would sit in my room for hours, playing Madden 94, dreaming about the NFL. John Madden voiced countless childhood memories and help cultivate my love of football. Now I make new memories with my boys playing Madden. I never met John Madden. But I feel like I knew him.” — Former NFL tight end and current broadcaster Greg Olsen. I would sit in my room for hours, playing Madden 94, dreaming about the NFL. John Madden voiced countless childhood memories and help cultivate my love of football.



Now I make new memories with my boys playing Madden.



I never met John Madden. But I feel like I knew him. 🙏 — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) December 29, 2021

“I always loved sitting down & talking with the Legend #JohnMadden – he was larger than life in the NFL world…but what left a larger impression upon me was the character of the man! Honored to have played in last SB he would call in the booth…We love u & we’ll miss you Coach!” — Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner I always loved sitting down & talking with the Legend #JohnMadden – he was larger than life in the NFL world… but what left a larger impression upon me was the character of the man! Honored to have played in last SB he would call in the booth… We love u & we’ll miss you Coach! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) December 29, 2021

“John Madden was dearly loved by millions of football fans worldwide. While it’s a very sad day, it’s also a day we should celebrate the life of a man who brought joy through the game of football to millions.” — Pro Football Hall of Fame. John Madden was dearly loved by millions of football fans worldwide. While it’s a very sad day, it’s also a day we should celebrate the life of a man who brought joy through the game of football to millions.#HOFForever pic.twitter.com/9vi9Xfhbi1 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 29, 2021

“RIP to the legend Coach John Madden! I never heard of ALL-PRO teams during my childhood. It was all about the All Madden team!! One of a kind! Rest up Coach.” — Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. RIP to the legend Coach John Madden! I never heard of ALL-PRO teams during my childhood. It was all about the All Madden team!! One of a kind! Rest up Coach 🕊🕊🕊 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) December 29, 2021

“I was saddened to hear about the passing of John Madden, at age 85. One the all-time greats, he showed me the ropes during our brief football partnership. He was always kind and delightful. He can now join his former partner, Pat Summerall, in calling Super Bowls in heaven.” — Retired Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully, who also called NFL games. I was saddened to hear about the passing of John Madden, at age 85. One the all-time greats, he showed me the ropes during our brief football partnership. He was always kind and delightful. He can now join his former partner, Pat Summerall, in calling Super Bowls in heaven. — Vin Scully (@TheVinScully) December 29, 2021

“Coach John Madden was an NFL icon, who played, coached and gave his name to a video game. But to me he offered his time, wisdom and coaching insight. I was truly blessed to have him as a mentor! RIP Coach.” — Washington Football Team coach Ron Rivera. Coach John Madden was an NFL icon, who played, coached and gave his name to a video game. But to me he offered his time, wisdom and coaching insight. I was truly blessed to have him as a mentor! RIP Coach 🙏 — Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) December 29, 2021

“John Madden was a treasure. He was a gift. And he was an incredible friend. RIP John.” — Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman. John Madden was a treasure. He was a gift. And he was an incredible friend.



RIP John🙏🏼 — Troy Aikman (@TroyAikman) December 29, 2021

“John Madden absolutely roasting Troy Aikman for 44-seconds over Aikman’s inability to grow a beard will always be one of my favorite John Madden memories …” — Former NBA player Rex Chapman. John Madden absolutely roasting Troy Aikman for 44-seconds over Aikman’s inability to grow a beard will always be one of my favorite John Madden memories… https://t.co/RT3baj5mXO — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 29, 2021