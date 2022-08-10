What a night for Springfield Cardinals player Chandler Redmond! The Cardinals AA affiliate first baseman hit for the home run cycle in the team’s 21-4 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Wednesday night in Texas.

Redmond hit a two run home run in the 5th inning, a grand slam homer in the 6th, then a solo shot in the 7th and finished the cycle with a three run home run in the 8th inning. In all, Redmond had five hits and drove in 11 runs.

Springfield hit a team record eight home runs in the win and their 21 runs was also a team record.