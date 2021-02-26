St. Ann native Pete Weber’s epic bowling celebration still viral 9 years later

ST. LOUIS, Mo– You’ve heard of celebrations for game-winning walk-off homers, the buzzer-beating three pointer or even the long golf putt that goes in to win a tournament.
But how do they hold up to history, and can they compare with what the world witnessed on February 26, 2012? That’s when St. Ann native Pete Weber won his fifth U.S. Open Bowling championship.
SB Nation does a good job putting the epic celebration into context, including why some of his reaction was directed at the audience in attendance, and what he meant to say.
Happy Pete Weber Day!