St. Charles County native Jincy Dunne shares her journey to Winter Olympics

ST. LOUIS — Jincy Dunne has always found herself on the ice, but not necessarily playing hockey.
“The only sports that were available at the time were figure skating and hockey,” Jincy’s mother Tammy Dunne said. “They weren’t big fans of the figure skating.”
Fortunately for Jincy and her sister, their older brother opened the door to another option.
“[The girls] said they wanted to do [roller hockey] instead of the figure skating,” Tammy Dunne explained. “We gave it a start and the rest his history.”
What began in Matteson Square Garden in St. Charles quickly changed into something bigger. Jincy Dunne started to gain recognition for her natural talent, including from Blues legends Al MacInnis and Keith Tkachuk.
“They were great. They were great to skate with and they made you better,” Jincy Dunne said. “Those alumni did a really good job of giving back.”
Climbing the ranks of local teams and youth Blues clubs, Jincy continued to impress on the ice, but her talent would take her even further. At the age of 16, Jincy earned her first opportunity to try out for the U.S. Women’s Hockey team.
“It was pretty rare,” Jincy’s father Tom Dunne said.
Jincy’s journey was just beginning.
“Being cut before Sochi then getting hurt before the next Olympics, she didn’t make that team,” Tom Dunne recalled. “Through that, she was able to keep going and ended up playing college hockey. She had a terrific career.”
Terrific may be an understatement. In five years at Ohio State University, including a redshirt year, Jincy captained the Buckeyes for two seasons, was a two-time WCHA Defensive Player of the Year, was a two-time ACHA All-American, and was recognized as the Ohio State Female Athlete of the Year in 2020.
Once again, her success opened the door to big opportunities. Only this time, she would get the call.
“I almost wanted to cry,” Jincy Dunne said on receiving the call from the U.S. Women’s Hockey Team.
Her mother shared in her emotion.
“[To have] the opportunity to come back around eight years later,” Tammy Dunne said. “I was in tears.”
Now a member of the U.S. Women’s Hockey Team at the 2022 Olympics, Jincy has her sights set on gold.
“My parents told me don’t come back without a gold medal,” Jincy Dunne said with a smile. “I don’t intend to.”