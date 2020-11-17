St. Charles native Mark Buehrle on Baseball HoF ballot for first time

The crowd cheers for Miami Marlins starting pitcher Mark Buehrle (56) after he was relieved in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Miami, Monday, May 21, 2012. The Marlins won 7-4. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There will be some familiar faces on the ballot hoping to be part of the 2021 class heading to Cooperstown.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame announced candidates Monday, including St. Charles native Mark Buehrle for the very first time. The veteran hurler was a model of consistency over 16 seasons pitching for the White Sox, Marlins, and Blue Jays. Among the highlights:

14 straight 200-plus inning seasons

5-time All-Star

4-time Gold Glove award winner

Author of a perfect game and a no-hitter

Won 13 or more games 12 times

Won a World Series ring in 2005

Among those also up for first-time consideration is former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Dan Haren. Former Cardinals third baseman Scott Rolen is back on the ballot, after having received 35.5 percent in 2020 balloting.

Candidates need to be on 75 percent of ballots to earn induction. They stay on the ballot for 10 years as long as they are named on at least five percent of annual ballots cast.

The 2021 @officialbbwaa Hall of Fame voters will choose from a ballot of 25 players, including 11 newcomers. Results will be announced Jan. 26 live on @MLBNetwork. Check out bios of all 25 candidates here: https://t.co/YjXu5pycbt pic.twitter.com/1Ud9QeCCVj — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) November 16, 2020

Results will be announced on January 26, 2021. Induction day is scheduled for July 25, 2021. It will also feature the class of 2020, which did not have a ceremony this past summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The class of 2020 includes former Cardinals Ted Simmons and Larry Walker, and is headlined by former New York Yankee shortstop Derek Jeter.