St. Charles native Stefanie Golan named new Missouri women’s soccer coach

ST. LOUIS–The second Head Coach in the history of the University of Missouri women’s soccer program will hail from the St. Louis region.

Stefanie Golan, a St. Charles native, was announced Thursday as Jim Sterk’s pick to lead the squad, succeeding Bryan Blitz, who announced his retirement this spring. Golan comes to Columbia with twelve years of head coaching experience, including the last nine at Minnesota where she won a Big Ten tournament title in 2018 and a regular-season title in 2016. She began her head coaching career at Army.

Golan has a career record of 125-82-34.

“We are thrilled to introduce Stefanie Golan as the second head coach of the Mizzou Women’s Soccer program,” Sterk said in a news release. “Stefanie is a passionate leader of young women who has demonstrated academic and athletic excellence throughout her playing and coaching career, and those experiences will help her elevate Mizzou to great success on and off the pitch in future seasons.”

“It was evident from the moment I set foot on campus that Mizzou is a special place with incredible people. I have known Bryan Blitz ever since I was playing club soccer as a young girl in St. Louis, and I have always respected him as a person and as a coach, and I am excited to continue to build upon the foundation he has in place,” Golan said in the release.

Golan agreed to a five year contract.