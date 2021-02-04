St. Charles rising senior DT has Alabama, Missouri among his final 8

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The University of Alabama Crimson Tide just clinched the top rated football recruiting class in 2021, and according to analysts who follow it closely, the highest rated single class in modern history.

It’s still early, but a St. Charles Pirate could be part of Alabama’s next class. He could also decide to keep carrying the mantle of #DLineZou at the University of Missouri.

Defensive Tackle Marquis Gracial, a rising senior defensive end at St. Charles High School, this week narrowed his recruiting to eight schools: Penn State, Missouri, Alabama, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Iowa State, Kentucky, and Indiana.

In an interview with FOX2, Gracial cited the good relationships he’s built with coaches at each of the finalist schools as being the one thing they all have in common. Of course, in today’s college coaching landscape, a coach who is at one school today could be gone tomorrow.

Nick Saban’s Alabama’s coaching staff turns over almost annually, as assistants are sought after as head coaches or coordinators elsewhere. “I’ll see who comes in, we’ll just go from there,” Gracial said. The relationship he first built with Missouri went through now-former defensive line coach Brick Haley. He said he has spoken with new Missouri Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks, and is impressed with his NFL experience.

While coaches have taken advantage of online tools like Zoom to recruit during the pandemic while they can’t visit recruits in person, Gracial said he’s looking forward to physically being able to meet with coaches and seeing facilities in person before he moves forward with his decision.

Will he commit in time for the early signing period starting in December? At least for now, Gracial said he thinks his decision could wait until February.

You can see his Junior year highlights here.