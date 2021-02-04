St. Charles rising senior DT has Alabama, Missouri among his final 8

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

American football ball on black background illuminated

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The University of Alabama Crimson Tide just clinched the top rated football recruiting class in 2021, and according to analysts who follow it closely, the highest rated single class in modern history.

It’s still early, but a St. Charles Pirate could be part of Alabama’s next class. He could also decide to keep carrying the mantle of #DLineZou at the University of Missouri.

Defensive Tackle Marquis Gracial, a rising senior defensive end at St. Charles High School, this week narrowed his recruiting to eight schools: Penn State, Missouri, Alabama, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Iowa State, Kentucky, and Indiana.

In an interview with FOX2, Gracial cited the good relationships he’s built with coaches at each of the finalist schools as being the one thing they all have in common. Of course, in today’s college coaching landscape, a coach who is at one school today could be gone tomorrow.

Nick Saban’s Alabama’s coaching staff turns over almost annually, as assistants are sought after as head coaches or coordinators elsewhere. “I’ll see who comes in, we’ll just go from there,” Gracial said. The relationship he first built with Missouri went through now-former defensive line coach Brick Haley. He said he has spoken with new Missouri Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks, and is impressed with his NFL experience.

While coaches have taken advantage of online tools like Zoom to recruit during the pandemic while they can’t visit recruits in person, Gracial said he’s looking forward to physically being able to meet with coaches and seeing facilities in person before he moves forward with his decision.

Will he commit in time for the early signing period starting in December? At least for now, Gracial said he thinks his decision could wait until February.

You can see his Junior year highlights here.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

St. Louis Sports

FOX2 Sports is your home for the latest information about the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, Saint Louis University, the University of Missouri, and the University of Illinois.

Are the Cardinals making a big trade? Are the Blues ready for another Stanley Cup run? Is someone going to sign a major free-agent deal? Are the Tigers, Billikens and Illini bringing in the next big recruiting class? We cover all the big games that matter.

The MLS is coming to St. Louis in 2023 and we’ll be here for the start of STL SC too. The XFL thrived in its reboot season playing at the Dome at America’s Center, and if the BattleHawks return in 2022, we’ll be there to tackle it.

St. Louis is home to some of the best high school student-athletes who go on to succeed in the pros and beyond. Before Larry Hughes, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum made a name for themselves as Division I NCAA basketball stars at SLU, Florida, and Duke, they played at CBC and Chaminade. Before Ezekiel Elliott, Sheldon Richardson and Jeremy Maclin became Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers and NFL first-round draft picks, they went to John Burroughs, Gateway Tech and Kirkwood. All of them were featured in the FOX2 Prep Zone before they went off to the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and beyond.

Members of our team, including Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne, Charlie Marlow, and Rich Gould have covered every significant moment in St. Louis sports since 1987, from the football Cardinals’ departure for Arizona to the arrival of the St. Louis Rams; from the Mark McGwire home run chase to the Cardinals’ World Series titles, to the St. Louis Rams and the Greatest Show on Turf era’s Super Bowl crown; from Brett Hull to Vladimir Tarasenko, we’ve covered the Blues all the way to the team’s first Stanley Cup.

Think of all the great characters in St. Louis area sports history. Jack Buck, Mike Shannon, Charlie Spoonhour, Norm Stewart, Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, Stan Musial, Dick Vermiel, Lou Brock, Albert Pujols, Kurt Warner, Ozzie Smith, Hull, Pat Maroon, Keith Tkachuk, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, David Freese. All of them talk to us.

Popular

Latest News

More News