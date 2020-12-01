St. Louis Ambush cancels their Sunday game, implementing COVID safety measures

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The St. Louis Ambush has canceled their Sunday game against the Tacoma Stars in order to give the Family Arena ample time to implement new COVID safety measures.

The Ambush says all fans planning to attend the Central Cup tournament with games on December 12 and December 20 will need to wear a face mask. The Family Arena is also adding “glass surrounding the entire field of play.”

The Central Cup tournament is made up of four teams, the Ambush, Kansas City Comets, Wichita Wings and Dallas Sidekicks. The Ambush will play the Wings at the Family Arena on December 12 at 2:05 p.m. and the Sidekicks will meet the Ambush in St. Charles on December 20 at 12:05 p.m.

The Ambush hope to start their 2020-2021 season in late December or early January. Their schedule is awaiting finalization by the Major Arena Soccer League.

