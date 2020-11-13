St. Louis Ambush returning to the Family Arena this December

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The St. Louis Ambush will start playing in the Family Arena this December. They are competing in the Major Arena Soccer League’s Central Cup. Games at the arena will be on December 12 and 20. They are also playing a game against the Tacoma Stars on December 6 in St. Charles.

The team’s 2019-2020 season was cut short due to the pandemic. The team says that safety precautions are being made to make sure games are COVID-free at the Family Arena. There will be temperature checks for fans before entry. They are also encouraged to wear face masks. Seating will be at 50 percent capacity.