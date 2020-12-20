St. Louis area high school coaches react to Bret Bielema’s hiring at Illinois

FILE – In this April 20, 2013, file photo, Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema watches his team warm up before of a spring NCAA college football game in Fayetteville, Ark. Bielema felt much more at ease at Arkansas in his second spring with the program. With the spring completed, the Razorbacks coach now hopes that comfort level translates into more wins for the school next season. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson, File)

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Within hours of his hiring as the next head coach at the University of Illinois, Bret Bielema was already trying to make headway when it comes to the lifeblood of any college football program: recruiting, and specifically, in-state recruiting.

The Lovie Smith era will be remembered as one where his relationships with high school coaches in Illinois never felt like they got off the ground, with the heavy lifting done by assistants like former Trinity Catholic Head Coach Cory Patterson who later joined Smith’s staff, helping the Illini score several Trinity recruits and a handful of other St. Louis-area players.

The mending process is underway.

As president of the IHSFCA i just got off the phone with new Illinois fb Coach Bielma. I think what we as fans and coaches want we will see from him and staff. Coaches stay tuned for info in near future of a zoom. Impressive convo. @IHSFCA1 — CrimsonPrideFB (@GroundsMark) December 19, 2020

.@IHSFCA1 president @GroundsMark said he never had a conversation with Lovie Smith. New #Illini coach Bret Bielema reached out this morning.



"Let's just say I was very disappointed when we had our online clinic last week, that we didn't have a single rep from the UI that spoke." pic.twitter.com/z0a3OMos4p — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) December 19, 2020

One of Patterson’s successors at Trinity Catholic, John Randle told FOX2 Saturday night that taking that personal touch will go a long way for Bielema. It’s too early to know if Patterson will be retained on the new staff but Randle credited him with building that bridge to St. Louis and does not want it to break.

“I honestly feel this is a solid move because although he’s coming from NFL like Lovie, you can clearly see his experience in the Big 10,” Lutheran St. Charles Head Coach Arlen Harris told FOX2 in a direct message on Twitter. Harris’ program will send Defensive End Gabriel Rubio to Notre Dame next fall and his own son, running back Arlen Jr has committed to Stanford as part of the class of 2022. “He knows how to win but it’s going to come down to recruiting & winning your state.”