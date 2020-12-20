St. Louis area high school coaches react to Bret Bielema’s hiring at Illinois

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Within hours of his hiring as the next head coach at the University of Illinois, Bret Bielema was already trying to make headway when it comes to the lifeblood of any college football program: recruiting, and specifically, in-state recruiting.
The Lovie Smith era will be remembered as one where his relationships with high school coaches in Illinois never felt like they got off the ground, with the heavy lifting done by assistants like former Trinity Catholic Head Coach Cory Patterson who later joined Smith’s staff, helping the Illini score several Trinity recruits and a handful of other St. Louis-area players.
The mending process is underway.
One of Patterson’s successors at Trinity Catholic, John Randle told FOX2 Saturday night that taking that personal touch will go a long way for Bielema. It’s too early to know if Patterson will be retained on the new staff but Randle credited him with building that bridge to St. Louis and does not want it to break.
“I honestly feel this is a solid move because although he’s coming from NFL like Lovie, you can clearly see his experience in the Big 10,” Lutheran St. Charles Head Coach Arlen Harris told FOX2 in a direct message on Twitter. Harris’ program will send Defensive End Gabriel Rubio to Notre Dame next fall and his own son, running back Arlen Jr has committed to Stanford as part of the class of 2022. “He knows how to win but it’s going to come down to recruiting & winning your state.”