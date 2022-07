ST. LOUIS — St. Louis native Cade Marian loves the game of golf. More importantly, he loves playing the game with his family, primarily his dad, Doug.

Cade, who has down syndrome, and Doug are partners in Special Olympics Missouri golf. The two have qualified two cycles in a row for the USA Games and, each time, have taken home silver medals.

Fox 2’s Kevin Ryans met with Cade and Doug to discuss their golf journey.