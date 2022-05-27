ST. LOUIS — Downtown St. Louis is buzzing with excitement from sports fans Friday night.

The Enterprise Center is hosting a must-win playoff game for the St. Louis Blues while the St. Louis Cardinals are hosting the Milwaukee Brewers a few blocks away at Busch Stadium.

It might be a chilly night, but fans will get their blood pumping, “bleeding blue” as the Note try to pull out a Game 6 win in the second round of the NHL playoffs.

Will there be a repeat of what our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch called the “mile-high miracle” that was the Game 5 win in Colorado? Hopefully so.

Sports broadcaster Chris Kerber called it “the bailout at Ball Arena” when the Blues won in overtime, forcing a Game 6 in St. Louis.

“Pretty big game the other night,” said Blues fan Bryan Bauer. “They came from behind right and scored four goals, and in what? A couple of minutes or whatever.”

The Cardinals are hosting the first-place Milwaukee Brewers. Ballpark Village offered their shuttle service to the Blues game and showed the hockey game on the big screen.

St. Louis sports fans James and Cindy Bragg decided to divide and conquer Friday night.

“I’m going to the Blues game, and she’s going to the Cardinals game,” said James. “I hope to be back to the Cardinals game by the 8th inning.”

St. Louis sports fan Mark Lewis was downtown and excited about the Blues game while heading to the baseball game. He said another reason to celebrate is the success of St. Louis native Jayson Tatum, playing in an NBA playoff game Friday night.

“I mean this is as good as it gets,” said Lewis.

Eric Peoples is a St. Louis native who was back in town for Friday night’s games. He was impressed with the atmosphere around downtown St. Louis.

“The city’s changed a lot from when I grew up here,” said Peoples. “I like a lot of the changes I’m seeing.”