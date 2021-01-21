St. Louis Blues jump on Bernie Sanders inauguration meme bandwagon

Former presidential candidate, Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) sits in the bleachers on Capitol Hill before Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021, at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo- The Blues are allowing a limited number of fans at games this season at Enterprise Center, primarily medical heroes who have helped us as we get through the coronavirus pandemic.

Thanks to the magic of Photoshop, the team picked up another fan prior to Wednesday’s game against San Jose.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was the subject of some good-natured humor on social media over his outdoor attire at Wednesday’s inauguration of President Joe Biden and the St. Louis Blues picked up on the meme.