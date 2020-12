ST LOUIS, MO – OCTOBER 02: Jordan Binnington #50 of the St. Louis Blues looks to make a save against the Washington Capitals at Enterprise Center on October 2, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo- We still don’t know when the National Hockey League season will begin, but when it does, Blues goalie Jordan Binnington will have a new mask to wear between the pipes.

The team shared pictures on its Facebook page Wednesday.

David Gunnarsson is the artist responsible for the design. His masks are worn by goalies in leagues around the world.

Gunnarsson shared the design for Blues minor league goalie Joel Hofer earlier this week.