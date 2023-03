ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues had a rematch with the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

After losing at home on Tuesday, this time the Blues came out on top in Detroit. The Blues fell behind 2-0 before scoring the next four goals in the game.

Brayden Schenn tied the game and then Sammy Blais put them in front. Jake Neighbours also scored as the Blues beat the Red Wings 4-3.

The Blues have won 3 of their past 4 games and have a winning record in March.