ST. LOUIS — One area track club has stood the test of time and molded some of St. Louis’ best student-athletes.

The St. Louis Blues Track Club began in 1969, intending to expose economically disadvantaged youth in the St. Louis region to track and field and cross country.

With over 200 members strong, the Club sends upwards of 100 athletes to the AAU National Junior Olympics each season. This season’s number is 91 track and field athletes.

While the Blues enjoy success in the athletic realm, their main goal is to see their members attend college by getting academic or athletic scholarships. According to their website, approximately 70% of Blues athletes receive college scholarships.