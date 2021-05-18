2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Blues to release limited number of tickets

ST. LOUIS – Beginning Wednesday, the St. Louis Blues will sell home tickets for the first two rounds of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Blues lost Game 1 of their seven-game series against the Colorado Avalanche, the top seed in the Western Conference. Game 2 is Wednesday, May 19 in Denver. Games 3 and 4 (and Game 6, if necessary) will be played at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

A limited number of tickets will be available for the Blues’ home games beginning at 2 p.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

Until recently, playoff tickets were only available by presale to season ticket holders due to capacity limitations at Enterprise Center. Last week, the St. Louis Department of Health announced the Blues could increase capacity to nearly 50% of the arena – nearly 9,000 seats.

A complete list of COVID health guidelines and safety procedures can be found at stlouisblues.com/safety.