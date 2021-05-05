An emotional Backes expresses gratitude after final game in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Blues are still searching for a playoff berth after dropping Wednesday’s game against the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 in a post-overtime shootout.

They’ll clinch a spot in the postseason at some point but the night belonged to former Blues captain David Backes, who came back to town with the Ducks for his final game in St. Louis.

Backes received an early salute from the crowd and hugs from his former teammates during the postgame handshake.

The crowd stuck around to cheer on the former captain and Stanley Cup winner as he named the game’s number one star and the crowd.

Backes was also surprised with a video tribute from his family.