ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anze Kopitar had a goal and two assists, Jonathan Quick made 28 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the St. Louis Blues 6-3.

Alex Iafallo, Carl Gundstrom, Gabriel Vilardi, Lias Andersson and Drew Doughty each scored for the Kings as Los Angeles earned a split of its two-game set in St. Louis.

Quick improved to 2-0-2. Brayden Schenn scored twice for St. Louis and Ville Husso stopped 29 shots in his first NHL start.