ST. LOUIS – The Colorado Avalanche said one person in their travel party had a positive result from their Tuesday COVID test.

The Avalanche has chosen not to hold a morning skate in St. Louis ahead of their game against the Blues Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

No morning skate today. pic.twitter.com/lqJHbSAiMj — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) April 14, 2021

The person who tested positive is in isolation. All other staff and players have tested negative.