Avalanche enters COVID protocols and postpones games against Los Angeles and St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A player from the Colorado Avalance is entering the National Hockey League’s COVID protocols today. Now, the team’s games this weekend games against Los Angeles and next week’s game against St. Louis have been postponed.

The NHL expects that the Avalanche will be able to reopen its facilities on April 21. If test results return as expected then they will play in St. Louis on April 22. The decision was made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups.

The Colorado Avalanche said one person in their travel party had a positive result from their Tuesday COVID test. The team did not hold a morning skate in St. Louis ahead of their game against the Blues Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Mikko Rantanen and J.T. Compher each had a goal and an assist as the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.