Avalanche enters COVID protocols and postpones games against Los Angeles and St. Louis

St. Louis Blues

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – AUGUST 02: The St. Louis Blues skate against the Colorado Avalanche in a Round Robin game during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoff at the Rogers Place on August 02, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A player from the Colorado Avalance is entering the National Hockey League’s COVID protocols today. Now, the team’s games this weekend games against Los Angeles and next week’s game against St. Louis have been postponed.

The NHL expects that the Avalanche will be able to reopen its facilities on April 21. If test results return as expected then they will play in St. Louis on April 22. The decision was made by the League’s, NHLPA’s and Club’s medical groups.

The Colorado Avalanche said one person in their travel party had a positive result from their Tuesday COVID test. The team did not hold a morning skate in St. Louis ahead of their game against the Blues Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Mikko Rantanen and J.T. Compher each had a goal and an assist as the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.

Share this story

St. Louis Sports

FOX2 Sports is your home for the latest information about the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, Saint Louis University, the University of Missouri, and the University of Illinois.

Are the Cardinals making a big trade? Are the Blues ready for another Stanley Cup run? Is someone going to sign a major free-agent deal? Are the Tigers, Billikens and Illini bringing in the next big recruiting class? We cover all the big games that matter.

The MLS is coming to St. Louis in 2023 and we’ll be here for the start of STL SC too. The XFL thrived in its reboot season playing at the Dome at America’s Center, and if the BattleHawks return in 2022, we’ll be there to tackle it.

St. Louis is home to some of the best high school student-athletes who go on to succeed in the pros and beyond. Before Larry Hughes, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum made a name for themselves as Division I NCAA basketball stars at SLU, Florida, and Duke, they played at CBC and Chaminade. Before Ezekiel Elliott, Sheldon Richardson and Jeremy Maclin became Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers and NFL first-round draft picks, they went to John Burroughs, Gateway Tech and Kirkwood. All of them were featured in the FOX2 Prep Zone before they went off to the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and beyond.

Members of our team, including Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne, Charlie Marlow, and Rich Gould have covered every significant moment in St. Louis sports since 1987, from the football Cardinals’ departure for Arizona to the arrival of the St. Louis Rams; from the Mark McGwire home run chase to the Cardinals’ World Series titles, to the St. Louis Rams and the Greatest Show on Turf era’s Super Bowl crown; from Brett Hull to Vladimir Tarasenko, we’ve covered the Blues all the way to the team’s first Stanley Cup.

Think of all the great characters in St. Louis area sports history. Jack Buck, Mike Shannon, Charlie Spoonhour, Norm Stewart, Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, Stan Musial, Dick Vermiel, Lou Brock, Albert Pujols, Kurt Warner, Ozzie Smith, Hull, Pat Maroon, Keith Tkachuk, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, David Freese. All of them talk to us.

Popular

Latest News

More News