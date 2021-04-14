Avalanche use 3 goals in second period to beat Blues 4-3

St. Louis Blues’ Jordan Binnington (50) blocks a shot from the Colorado Avalanche during the first period of an NHL hockey game on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and J.T. Compher each had a goal and an assist as the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 Wednesday night for their fourth straight victory.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Brandon Saad also scored for Colorado.

The Avalanche improved to 17-1-2 since March 10, setting a mark for the best 20-game stretch in franchise history.

Devan Dubnyk made 31 saves in his Avalanche debut after being acquired from San Jose on Saturday.

Mike Hoffman had two goals and an assist, Vince Dunn scored, and Jordan Binnington made 24 saves for the Blues.