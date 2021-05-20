Avalanche’s Nazem Kadri suspended for illegal check on Justin Faulk

St. Louis Blues

St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk, right, falls to the ice after he was hit by Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri during the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Denver. Kadri was removed from the game for the hit. Colorado won 6-3. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado’s Nazem Kadri was suspended indefinitely Thursday pending a video hearing with NHL officials over his illegal check to the head of St. Louis defenseman Justin Faulk in Game 2 of the teams’ playoff series.

Kadri clipped Faulk in the head with his right elbow midway through the third period Wednesday night. Faulk left the game, and Kadri was thrown out with a match penalty.

“That’s a very dangerous hit,” Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly said. “It’s got to be a suspension. It’s dangerous, he’s a repeat offender, it’s completely uncalled for. It’s awful to see.”

Kadri has three previous playoff suspensions on his record in addition to a four-game ban late in the regular season in 2015 for an illegal check to the head. Kadri was suspended four games for cross-checking in 2016, three games for boarding in 2018 and the rest of the first round for cross-checking in 2019.

All those transgressions were with Toronto, which traded him to Colorado in July 2019.

The Avalanche lead the first-round series against the Blues 2-0 with Game 3 set for Friday night in St. Louis (9:30 p.m. EDT, USA Network).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

