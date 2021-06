ST. LOUIS – The Blues have been raising a puppy named Barclay since 2018, and Thursday he graduates from doggy training.

Barclay is an assistance dog in-training. He is graduating Thursday from the St. Louis based non-profit Duo Dogs. They train dogs and connect them with people.

The Blues will also present a donation Thursday.

The Blues crowned Barclay their Stanley Pup Champion.

He was awarded a custom Stanley Cup championship collar.