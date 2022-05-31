(AP) – Jordan Binnington says he threw an empty water bottle at Nazem Kadri after Game 3 of the second-round series between St. Louis and Colorado.

The Blues goaltender injured his left knee during a collision with Kadri and teammate Calle Rosen. He did not return, and Colorado won in six games.

Binnington says he couldn’t find a recycling bin and decided to toss the bottle toward the Colorado forward who was smiling and laughing while doing a postgame TV interview. The NHL looked into the incident but decided not to punish Binnington.