ST. LOUIS – You can help contribute to a worthy cause while possibly pocketing cash and helping to cheer the St. Louis Blues on to victory Friday night.

The Blues 50/50 Raffle gives people a chance to win a nice pot of cash. It also benefits Blues For Kids and Blues Alumni and the work those groups do in our community.

The raffle pot is growing quickly as the Blues keep their playoff run going. It will surely get bigger with Game 6 Friday night at the Enterprise Center between the Blues and the Colorado Avalanche.

At the start of each playoff round, a new 50/50 raffle opens and runs for the full round of the playoffs. During the regular season, the 50/50 raffle typically renews for each game.

A winner is drawn at the end of each playoff round. Then that winner gets half of the pot and the rest of it benefits Blues For Kids and Blues Alumni.

The current 50/50 raffle round started on May 17th and it currently sits at $86,000. You do not need to attend the game to purchase raffle tickets. They can also be purchased online. The raffle is open to Missouri and Illinois residents.

There is a Robert Bortuzzo special going on where you can buy 175 raffle tickets for $41. Bortuzzo’s number is 41.

Blues officials tell us Blues for Kids, the charitable trust of the St. Louis Blues, has a mission to positively impact programs and services that improve health and wellness of youth in the St. Louis area.

Blues For Kids focuses on four areas of giving, which include cancer care and awareness, health and wellness, education and youth hockey development.

The Blues tell us that thanks to the commitment of Blues players, alumni, volunteers and fans, Blues for Kids has contributed more than $9.4 million to the St. Louis community.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues Alumni Association was established in 1988 with the mission to give back to the sport, the communities, and people who have given so much to us.

The Blues say thanks to the commitment of the alumni, the St. Louis Blues organization, volunteers, and fans, the Blues Alumni has contributed millions to the St. Louis community and beyond.