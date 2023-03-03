ST. LOUIS – Hours away from the NHL trade deadline, the St. Louis Blues strike with yet another deal.

The Blues have acquired forward Jakub Vrana from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick and prospect Dylan McLaughlin.

Vrana, 27, was a 2014 first-round pick and 2018 Stanley Cup champion with the Washington Capitals. He was moved to Detroit nearly two years ago, picking up 32 points (22 goals and 10 assists) in 42 games.

Vrana has one year remaining on his current contract before potentially exploring free agency. The Red Wings will retains half of his cap hit, meaning the Blues will pay around $2.6 million for him in the 2022-23 campaign.

The Czech Republic native has shown promise in limited opportunities with Detroit, though has missed time due to injury and the player assistance portal in recent years. The move seems like a low-risk, high-reward deal, as it gives the Blues some depth and a younger forward as they retool their roster.

The St. Louis Blues moved three key forwards from their Stanley Cup core – Vladimir Tarasenko, Ryan O’Reilly and Ivan Barbashev – and others over the last three weeks. The haul has led to multiple draft picks, headlined by two first-rounder, and the return of forward Sammy Blais.

The NHL trade deadline officially is set for 2 p.m. CT Friday.