ST. LOUIS – Two key playmakers return as the St. Louis Blues activate Vladimir Tarasenko and Torey Krug from the injured reserve.

Tarasenko has missed the Blues’ last 10 games due to a hand injury, while Krug has been sidelined the last 13 with a lower-body injury.

Tarasenko and Krug return with four Blues games remaining ahead of the All-Star break. St. Louis is currently five points out of a playoff spot with some contenders around them holding up to two games in hand.

While the Blues return two impact players, another one landed on the injured reserve Tuesday. Forward Pavel Buchnevich will miss time after undergoing a minor surgical procedure to address an ankle infection from earlier in the season. He will be reevalueted at All-Star break.

Captain Ryan O’Reilly remains sidelined with a broken foot, which he suffered on New Year’s Eve. At best-case scenario, he is not expected back until mid-February.